Hendrick's Heroics Seal Tortugas Win over Hammerheads, 3-2

May 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - RF Austin Hendrick continued his torrid homestand on Tuesday night, collecting a walk and a double at the plate. However, it was his left arm that stole the show, as he gunned out the tying run at second base for the final out in the ninth to seal the Daytona Tortugas' 3-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads in front of a sellout crowd of 1,234.

The Tortugas (7-6) struck early, as 2B Tyler Callihan (2-4, R) and 3B Rece Hinds (1-4, R, 3 SO) reached on back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the first. Following a walk to Hendrick, CF Allan Cerda (0-3, RBI, 2 SO) hit a ground ball to short. Jupiter (5-8) got the force at second, but the throw to first was lost in the setting sun behind third. The toss sailed out of play - scoring two - to put Daytona in front, 2-0.

Leading off in the top of the fourth, Hammerheads CF Victor Mesa Jr. (1-3, R, HR, RBI, BB, SO) skied a high fly ball to left that disappeared in the twilight sky. Both the left and center fielder collided in an attempt to make a play on the ball and it rolled to the base of the fence. The 19-year-old scooted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run before the ball could be retrieved, cutting Jupiter's deficit to one, 2-1.

Daytona managed to get that run back in the fifth, as C Wilfred Astudillo (1-3, R) and Callihan singled to put men at the corners. With Hendrick at the plate, a wild pitch careened to the backstop. Astudillo scored from third to extend the 'Tugas edge back to two, 3-1.

In the eighth, Jupiter threatened to tie it up. A walk and a fielder's choice throwing error set up the visitors with men at second and third and nobody out. After a sacrifice fly to center by 2B Osiris Johnson (0-3, RBI) cut Daytona's lead to one, SS Nasim Núñez (0-4, 3 SO) - Low-A Southeast's leader in stolen bags with 11 - was cut down trying to swipe third. Subsequently, after a two-out walk, RHP Brett Lockwood (1.0 IP, R, 2 BB, SO) registered a strikeout to end the rally.

RHP Jake Gozzo (1.0 IP, H, SO) entered in the ninth to try and close out the victory. The first baseman-turned-reliever sat down the first two hitters on a pop-up and strikeout before LF Troy Johnston (1-3, BB) dunked a base hit into right. The Tacoma, Wash. native bolted towards second, but Hendrick came up firing. SS Gus Steiger (1-3, SO) fielded the throw and made a spinning tag on the runner to complete the outfield assist and cement a Tortugas victory.

For the second-straight start, RHP Carson Spiers (6.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 8 SO) was sublime. The Clemson alum punched out eight hitters in yet another quality start, collecting his first professional victory.

Despite eight strikeouts, 18-year-old RHP Eury Pérez (4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 8 SO) took his first defeat of the campaign for the Hammerheads.

Fans are encouraged to come to the ballpark with an empty stomach on Wednesday, as it will be a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Starting at just $14, fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and Marco's Pizza. Patrons that already have a ticket for Wednesday's game may also purchase a Belly Buster upgrade at the box office for just $4. Charity will also be center stage, as it is another Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. The organization will look to raise money and awareness for this week's worthy charity, The FUTURES Foundation.

The Tortugas are slated to hand the ball to LHP Evan Kravetz (0-0, 1.42) after his last start was halted early due to rain. Jupiter is projected to counter with LHP Daxton Fulton (0-0, 16.20), the Marlins' No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Season ticket, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.