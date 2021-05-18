Bradenton Marauders Update Health & Safety Guidelines

Effective immediately, in accordance with updated local and state government guidelines, guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings at Marauders games at LECOM Park.

The Marauders return home tonight for a six-game series vs. the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 6:05pm. The fun continues this weekend when the Bradenton Marauders become the

Bradenton Barbanegras as part of Copa de la Diversión. All games start at 6:05pm with the exception of Sunday at 1:05pm.

For more information about the 2021 season, please visit BradentonMarauders.com or call 941-747-3031.

