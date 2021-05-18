Tarpons Drop Opener to Mighty Mussels, 8-2

TAMPA, Fla. - In the opener of a six-game series, the Tampa Tarpons (9-4) fell to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (7-6), 8-2, on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Fort Myers batters totaled 11 hits and nine walks while Tampa hitters finished 2-for-9 with RISP.

A pair of base hits and an error placed runners on the corners with no outs for Fort Myers in the first. A run scored on a double-play groundout by Keoni Cavaco before RHP Sean Boyle (L, 2-1) got a groundout by Aaron Sabato to end the frame.

Boyle faced one batter over the minimum for the rest of his start - the first of his career. The Seldon, New York native allowed one run (unearned) on four hits while tallying three strikeouts over three and two-third innings. Going back to 2019, Boyle has 23 Ks since last allowing a walk.

RHP Kevin Milam walked a pair of Mighty Mussels to open the fifth, and a run scored on a base hit by Anthony Prato before a runner was thrown out at 3rd. A walk later, back-to-back RBI singles by Misael Urbina and Edouard Julien gave Fort Myers a 4-0 lead. Milam then struck out Cavaco before RHP Zach Kohn entered and struck out Aaron Sabato, limiting the damage.

A two-out double in the second by Carlos Narvaez proved to be the only hit allowed by Fort Myers' starter Regi Grace Jr. (W, 1-1). The right-hander worked around three walks while tallying six strikeouts over five shutout innings.

RHP Jhonatan Muñoz entered for the Tarpons in the sixth and, after two quick outs, Charles Mack clubbed a solo homer to right, adding to the Fort Myers lead, 5-0.

In the home-half of the sixth, Austin Wells legged out an infield hit and stole second. Later in the frame, Jacob Sanford extended the inning by reaching on a strikeout/wild pitch. Andres Chaparro followed with a double to left, scoring Wells. A walk later, Chad Bell drove in Sanford with a liner to left, cutting the deficit to 5-2 before a fielder's choice ended the frame.

Muñoz stranded a pair of two-out walks in a scoreless seventh but walked two more to begin the eighth. One out later, RHP Carson Coleman entered in relief and, after a lineout by Prato, Willie Joe Garry Jr. lined an RBI single to left, giving Fort Myers a 6-2 lead.

A base hit and a hit-batter put two on with one out for the Mighty Mussels in the ninth and Kyle Schmidt lined a two-run double into the left field corner. RHP Connor Pellerin entered in relief of Coleman and issued a pair of walks before striking out the next two batters to end the frame.

RHP Ryan Shreve retired six of the first seven batters he faced before a two-out walk by Narvaez in the eighth. Bell followed with a double to right, but Shreve (H, 1) struck out Pat DeMarco to escape the jam. RHP Osiris German tallied two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.

Bell (2-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI) has reached base safely in all 12 games played. Narvaez (1-for-1, 2B, 3BB) reached base in all four plate appearances. Chaparro (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) tallied his team-leading sixth double.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with RHP Matt Sauer (0-1, 6.52) slated to start for Tampa against LHP Brent Headrick (1-0, 1.13). On Baseball Bingo Wednesday, the first 200 fans through the gates will receive a Baseball Bingo card to play during the game. The first 10 Bingo winners will receive a Tarpons prize.

