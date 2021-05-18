Threshers Top Blue Jays in Ten on Tuesday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers take the Dunedin Blue Jays to extra innings and come out victorious courtesy of a walk-off single by Abrahan Gutierrez on Tuesday night.

Clearwater (7-6) took the early lead in the bottom of the first. D.J. Stewart drove in his 16th RBI of the season for a 1-0 advantage to begin the game.

Dunedin (3-10) doubled in two runs in the third inning to jump ahead 2-1.

Stewart tallied his second RBI of the night in the fifth inning. His 17 RBIs lead the Low-A Southeast League. Luis Garcia walked to lead off the inning and Major League rehabber Matt Joyce hit a fly ball single that put a runner in scoring position with no outs. Stewart hit a ground ball to the shortstop that allowed Garcia to cross the plate and tie the game at two apiece.

The Blue Jays answered with two runs batted in to start off the sixth inning, but Clearwater cut the deficit back to one after Carlos De La Cruz fired his first homerun of the season on a line drive over the left field fence.

The Threshers battled back in the eighth inning. Casey Martin drew a four pitch walk and stole second. Rixon Wingrove then drove in the tying run on a line drive to centerfield, knotting it up 4-4 headed to the ninth inning.

It would take 10 for the home team to have the final advantage. Benjamin Pelletier started on second base to start the inning and D.J. Stewart was intentionally walked. Gutierrez then hit a ground ball single past the third baseman to push the Threshers ahead 5-4.

Carlo Reyes (1-0) recorded the win for the Threshers. He tossed two scoreless innings of relief while striking out three and permitting two walks. Starting pitcher Eduar Segovia collected six strikeouts in his 3.1 innings on the mound.

Clearwater and Dunedin match up again on Wednesday night. Starlyn Castillo gets the nod against the Blue Jays. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. game.

