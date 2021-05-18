The American Baseball Championship at BayCare Ballpark May 25-30

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship returns to Clearwater May 25-30. BayCare Ballpark will host the eight league teams in a double-elimination tournament: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane, UCF, and Wichita State. Find all postseason info on TheAmerican.org.

The Tuesday-Saturday games will be streamed on ESPN+ with championship Sunday broadcast on ESPNews.

Tickets may be purchased walk-up or over the phone at the BayCare Box Office.

Pricing: Single-Day Tickets -

$8 Adults

$6 - seniors, children, students, and military

Tournament Pass -

$36 - adults

$18 - seniors, children, students, and military

BayCare Box Office Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 10am-4pm

Phone: 727-467-4457

The American Baseball Championship on TheAmerican.org

