The American Baseball Championship at BayCare Ballpark May 25-30
May 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship returns to Clearwater May 25-30. BayCare Ballpark will host the eight league teams in a double-elimination tournament: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane, UCF, and Wichita State. Find all postseason info on TheAmerican.org.
The Tuesday-Saturday games will be streamed on ESPN+ with championship Sunday broadcast on ESPNews.
Tickets may be purchased walk-up or over the phone at the BayCare Box Office.
Pricing: Single-Day Tickets -
$8 Adults
$6 - seniors, children, students, and military
Tournament Pass -
$36 - adults
$18 - seniors, children, students, and military
BayCare Box Office Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 10am-4pm
Phone: 727-467-4457
The American Baseball Championship on TheAmerican.org
