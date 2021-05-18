Marauders Shut out by Lakeland in Lopsided Loss
May 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders pitching staff allowed a season-high 15 hits while the offense managed just three scattered hits in a 7-0 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.
Marauders starter Luis Ortiz (0-1) retired the first two batters of the game before allowing two straight infield singles. Cooper Johnson then lined a double to right field, and Jose de la Cruz and Jimmy Kerr followed with back-to-back RBI-singles, knocking Ortiz from the game with a 4-0 Lakeland lead.
Right-hander Parker Brahms, making his professional debut, entered in relief for Bradenton. Brahms struck out Dane Myers to end the first inning, then proceeded to hold the Flying Tigers (6-7) scoreless over the next two innings, striking out a total of four batters.
Lakeland added another run in the sixth on an RBI-single by Johnson, and plated two more in the ninth as de la Cruz reached on an error by Dariel Lopez, then scored on a single by Eric de la Rosa, who himself later scored on a Gage Workman double.
Carlos Guzman (1-1) earned the win with five shutout innings for Lakeland, striking out eight and walking only one. Relievers Carson King and Chris Mauloni tossed two scoreless innings each, and a Jase Bowen double in the fifth inning accounted for the only runner in scoring position all evening for the Marauders.
The loss gave the Marauders (7-6) consecutive losses for the first time since the season's first two games.
Maikol Escotto went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch for Bradenton, ending his team-best hitting streak at seven games but extending his on-base streak to a team-high 10 games.
The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Santiago Florez (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for the Marauders against RHP Ted Stuka (0-0, 1.69 ERA) for the Flying Tigers.
