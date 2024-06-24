Help the Seattle Seawolves Win Best in the PNW Award

June 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are thrilled to announce that the Seattle Seawolves have been nominated for the prestigious Best in the PNW award under the Seattle Sports Teams category! This nomination is a testament to our dedicated fans, talented players, and the incredible community we've built together. Now, we need your help to secure the win!

Why Your Vote Matters

The Best in the PNW award is a significant recognition, highlighting the top sports teams in the Pacific Northwest. Winning this award not only boosts team morale but also increases visibility, attracting more fans and support for our beloved Seawolves. Your vote is crucial in showing the strength and unity of the Seawolves community.

How to Vote

Voting is simple and can be done daily until June 28th. Here's how you can cast your vote:

Go to Vote the PNW. https://www.votethepnw.com/

Click on the "Things to Do" section.

Select "Seattle Sports Teams".

Find and vote for the Seattle Seawolves.

This is our moment to shine, Seawolves fans! Let's rally together, vote daily, and spread the word far and wide. With your support, we can show everyone why the Seattle Seawolves are truly the best in the PNW.

Thank you for your unwavering support. Go Seawolves! #TogetherWeHunt

