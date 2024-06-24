Seattle Seawolves Clinch a Playoff Match at Home

June 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

In the heart of the Pacific Northwest, rugby fever is at an all-time high as your Seattle Seawolves secure second place in the Western Conference and a spot in the Major League Rugby playoffs with a match at home.

We are excited to announce the upcoming match at home on Sunday, July 21st at 5:30 PM PT at Starfire Stadium, Tukwila.

As previous champions of Major League Rugby, have once again demonstrated their prowess on the pitch throughout the season. With a combination of skillful plays, strategic team dynamics, and unwavering fan support, we've secured the coveted playoff berth. This achievement not only underscores the teams dominance in the league but also reaffirms their depth, and championship winning ability.

Starfire Stadium, is poised to host an electrifying atmosphere as your Seawolves prepare to battle longtime rivals San Diego Legion on home turf. Known for our passionate fanbase and intimate setting, Starfire Stadium has become synonymous with loud, thrilling rugby matches that showcase the best of what the sport has to offer, and yesterdays win against RFC Los Angeles was a demonstration of just that.

As anticipation builds for the playoff clash, fans can expect a spectacle of high-octane rugby action. The Seattle Seawolves, led by many seasoned veterans and many rising stars, will look to leverage our home advantage to secure a pivotal victory and advance further in our quest for another championship title.

For those unfamiliar with the Major League Rugby scene, the Seattle Seawolves players have carved out a reputation for their commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch. From grassroots community initiatives to engaging fan interactions, the Seawolves embody the spirit of rugby and its deep-rooted values of teamwork, integrity, and respect.

In a city known for its love of sports, Head Coach Allen Clarke and his 2024 Roster have captured the hearts of many with their fast paced, action packed brand of rugby, including the infamous Seawall. Bound by blood, they are now bound for glory. The playoffs at Starfire Stadium promise to be a celebration of big hits, respect and camaraderie, and the unwavering support of the Seattle Seawolves faithful.

Whether you're a die-hard rugby fan or a newcomer to the sport, the playoff match on July 21st is an event not to be missed. Playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public starting this Thursday 6/27 at 9:00am PT.

Mark your calendars, rally your friends, and get ready to experience the excitement firsthand. The Seattle Seawolves are primed and ready to make a splash in the playoffs, and Starfire Stadium will be the place to be on Sunday, July 21st at 5:30 PM PT. Let's show our support and roar with pride as we back our Seawolves all the way to victory!

2024 Season Ticket Members can now access a 3 Day Priority window to secure your playoff tickets by confirming the purchase in your AXS App. Detailed instructions below. Click here to go to your fan account now.

For additional tickets or any questions please reach out to Noah (206-219-1504) or Jack (206-219-1406).

