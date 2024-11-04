Heat Sign Veteran Players Guilherme Dos Santos and Adriano Dos Santos

November 4, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat are pleased to announce the signing of two standout players, Guilherme Dos Santos and Adriano Dos Santos, to bolster the team's lineup this season. Per team and league policies, financial terms of the agreements are not disclosed.

Guilherme Dos Santos, a seasoned forward with impressive stats, brings his scoring prowess to the Heat. Over his 56-game career with the Florida Tropics and Florida Tropics SC, he has tallied 42 goals and recorded 20 assists, demonstrating his skill and consistent performance since his debut in the 2017 season. Guilherme expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Heat, stating, "Happy to be able to help the Harrisburg Heat and be part of the MASL again. I hope to deliver great performances for the Harrisburg Heat fans."

Pat Healey, Harrisburg Heat Head Coach and General Manager, shared his thoughts on the addition of Guilherme: "It is always a positive thing to add a veteran forward to the team. Guilherme has shown the ability over the years to score goals, especially on freekick opportunities. I think the Heat fans will be very excited with this signing."

The Heat are also thrilled to welcome Adriano Dos Santos, an accomplished defender with over 14 years of experience. Adriano has notched an impressive 89 goals and 92 assists across his 234-game career with the Baltimore Blast and Tacoma Stars, having entered the league in 2009 and continued through the 2023 season. His wealth of experience and leadership make him a valuable addition to the team. Commenting on his new role, Adriano said, "Changes are never easy, but I'm up for the challenge. I played against the Harrisburg Heat, and now I am playing for the Harrisburg Heat. I will bring the Heat!"

Coach Healey highlighted Adriano's impact on and off the field, stating, "This offseason, we wanted to bring a veteran defender in to lead the group. We went out and got a guy who has won four championships. Adriano brings passion to the game like no other player in the league. A do-or-die attitude is what this team needs right now, and we got the perfect guy for that."

The MASL stretches across North America with teams in the United States and Mexico. The Harrisburg Heat will open the season against the Baltimore Blast on December 8th in Baltimore. Be sure to join us for our Home Opener Weekend on December 21st and 22nd to kick off the season in Harrisburg! For ticket information, please visit our website at harrisburgheat.com/tickets.

