Harrisburg Heat Re-Sign Veteran Forward Joey Tavernese

November 4, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat are pleased to announce the re-signing of veteran forward Joey Tavernese for another season. With over a decade of professional indoor soccer experience, Tavernese's return to the Heat promises continued leadership and skill on the field. Per team and league policies, financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

Tavernese is an eleven-year veteran who has made a significant impact in the MASL. Over his career, he has played for multiple franchises, including the Rochester Lancers, Ontario Fury, Syracuse Silver Knights, Utica City FC, and the Florida Tropics, consistently proving himself as a reliable goal scorer. Tavernese's achievements include earning second-team All-MASL honors in the 2017/2018 season and representing the United States internationally with the USA National Futsal Team. In 2016, he and Harrisburg Heat Head Coach Pat Healey were teammates on the U.S. National Futsal Team, strengthening the bond that now continues on the Heat's roster.

Coach Healey expressed his enthusiasm for having Joey back, stating, "I am happy that Joey is able to join us for another season. He showed veteran leadership throughout last season. He works extremely hard and is a leader by example. He does a lot of little things that aren't in the stats book but helps his team win games, and that is something I am always looking for in a player."

Joey Tavernese's return adds depth and experience to the Heat's offense, and his commitment to the game continues to inspire both teammates and fans alike. Known for his dedication and goal-scoring ability, Tavernese will play a vital role as the Heat head into the new season.

The Harrisburg Heat will kick off the season on December 8th against the Baltimore Blast in Baltimore. Mark your calendars for our Home Opener Weekend on December 21st and 22nd! For ticket information, please visit harrisburgheat.com/tickets/.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.