Comets Team with Iconic Clothing Brand Charlie Hustle

November 4, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Comets can now be added to the long list of teams emblazoned on the Charlie Hustle clothing line which tells the story of sports across our great city. Their stated mission is "We set out on a mission to bring back your favorite t-shirt from the past, and back into your current wardrobe. In everything we do, our purpose is to Evoke Happiness."

To see the connection between Charlie Hustle and Kansas City, the best way to truly understand would be by simply viewing their About Us video - https://www.charliehustle.com/pages/about-us

The Comets will join the KC Current and Sporting KC as soccer options offered by Charlie Hustle with 36 designs available for the Current, and 29 for sporting KC including clothing sporting their previous moniker, the Wizards.

Charlie Hustle, which can be found all over KCMO and their flagship store at 4747 Broadway Blvd, will serve up Comets options in men's, women's, youth, and unisex options ensuring there will be something for everyone to choose and represent the reigning Eastern Conference Champions everywhere they go.

Having the Comets as part of the Charlie Hustle line is a great opportunity for fans of the clothing line and team.

"Anytime you can partner with another iconic Kansas City company you have to jump at the opportunity. We are so excited for our fans to now have the ability to purchase Comers Gear designed and made by Charlie Hustle," said Comets' owner Brian Budzinski.

Visit the Charlie Hustle store online at www.charliehustle.com to shop the Kansas City Comets collection today! There are two designs dropping now, with additional designs being released in the future.

With the Comets gear now available, fans can stock up before the Comets kick off their home schedule on Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 pm against their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush. Single game tickets are now on sale beginning at just $20. Get yours today at www.kccomets.com/tickets.

