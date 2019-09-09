Heartbreaker Sinks Rox in Game One

Grand Junction dropped the game one pitcher's duel on Sunday as Ogden claimed the 2-1 victory at Suplizio Field.

Starters Helcris Olivarez and Elio Serrano matched each other through five innings of shutout baseball until the Raptors took the 1-0 lead on a bases loaded walk from Jeremy Arocho in the top of the sixth.

The Rockies made quick work of their response in the bottom half though, thanks to Colin Simpson's 380-foot solo blast to right that tied the game at 1-1.

After both teams combined for scoreless seventh and eighth innings, Jacob Kostyshock allowed an earned run for just the third time of the season as Andrew Shaps lifted his team to a 2-1 lead with a home run in his first at-bat of the night.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nick Robertson pitched a one, two, three save and secured his team the 2-1 win and a 1-0 lead in the Southern Division Championship.

Jacob Cantleberry earned the win for the Raptors with a scoreless inning of relief while Kostyshock took the loss despite allowing just one tally through two innings.

Ogden will host GJ in game two tomorrow. Neither team has announced a starter.

