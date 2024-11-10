Heartbreak in the Semifinals: Forward Madison Falls to Spokane Velocity in Nail-Biting Shootout

November 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







After a tense 120 minutes of scoreless action, Forward Madison's playoff dreams end as Spokane Velocity edges them out 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #4 Osmond (97' Mehl), #6 Murphy (79' Galindrez), #8 Boyce, #9 Chaney, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (66' McLaughlin), #21 Villalobos, #22 Payne (67' Prentice), #25 Sousa (118' Dieye)

Subs not used: #99 Sanchez, #20 Dávila

SPK: #2 Martin Gil, #5 Lage, #10 Gil (60' Dolling), #12 Miller, #16 Peláez, #17 Smith (79' Gonzalez)), #18 Waldeck, #19 Denton (79' Fernandez), #30 Akale (79' Jome), #31 Thompson, #77 Lewis

Subs not used: #1 Merancio Valdez, #21 Longmire, #61 Schmidt

Match Action

In a tense semifinal clash at Breese Stevens Field, Forward Madison FC and Spokane Velocity FC battled fiercely through regulation and extra time, ultimately leading to a high-stakes penalty shootout that ended in heartbreak for Forward Madison. Both teams had chances to break the deadlock during regular play, but the defenses held firm, and neither side could find the back of the net in a physically demanding 120 minutes.

Throughout the game, Forward Madison's attack, led by Christian Chaney and Garrett McLaughlin, persistently pushed Spokane's defense, but each effort was thwarted. Chaney had several close attempts, including a header in the 92nd minute and a powerful shot on goal in the 99th, which were skillfully saved by Spokane's goalkeeper. Spokane Velocity also threatened with offensive plays from Azriel González and Andre Lewis, though Forward Madison's defense and goalkeeper, Shipmann, remained impenetrable.

The intensity of the match escalated in extra time, with Forward Madison making key substitutions to maintain energy on the field. Despite opportunities from both sides, including an attempt by Juan Galindrez for Forward Madison in the 108th minute and a wide shot by Devin Boyce just before the whistle, the score remained level. As the final minutes ticked down, it was clear that this semifinal would be decided by penalties.

The penalty shootout saw both teams trading successful conversions. Forward Madison's Christian Chaney and Jimmie Villalobos both confidently netted their shots, as did Spokane's Azriel González and Andre Lewis. However, Forward Madison's Cherif Dieye saw his shot saved, tilting the scales slightly in Spokane's favor. Forward Madison fought valiantly to stay in the contest, but the shootout came to a dramatic end when Spokane's Collin Fernández converted the final penalty, sending his team through to the finals with a 5-4 shootout victory.

It was a crushing end to an incredible season for Forward Madison, whose fans filled the stands in full support. Despite the final outcome, Forward Madison displayed remarkable grit and resilience, capping off a memorable season that united the Madison community and brought fans together.

Goal Summary

0 MAD 0-0 SPK

FT MAD 0-0 SPK

5-4, SPK in PKs

PK Summary

MAD:

Boyce - Make

McLaughlin - Make

Dieye - Miss

Villalobos - Make

Chaney - Make

SPK:

Dolling - Make

Peláez - Make

González - Make

Lewis - Make

Fernández - Make

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, SPK - Dolling (71')

Yellow, SPK - Lage (88')

Yellow, SPK - Jome (90+2')

Yellow, MAD - Chaney (115')

