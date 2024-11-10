Spokane Velocity FC Advance to USL League One Final After Defeating Forward Madison FC in Thrilling Penalty Shootout

November 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







In what has been a season of firsts for professional soccer in Spokane, No. 7 seeded Spokane Velocity FC added a few more firsts to their resume in their USL League One playoff semifinal against No. 3 seeded Forward Madison FC. Most importantly, Velocity became the first expansion team in the current playoff format to make the final after defeating the 'Mingos 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

"We're ecstatic to be heading to the final in our first year as a club," defender Derek Waldeck said. "I think just about everyone had counted us out based on our form coming into playoffs, but there's always been a belief within the team that we can compete with anyone in this league. We've been incredibly resilient the last few weeks and tonight it took all 11 guys working behind the ball to defend a great team like Madison and to keep them scoreless for 120 minutes."

Velocity became the only expansion team in USL League One history to win a playoff match when they defeated No. 2 seeded Northern Colorado Hailstorm 3-0 in a quarterfinal match on Nov. 2. The match was also the biggest upset in League One playoff history. With this upset, Velocity became the lowest seed to reach a semifinal and the lowest seed to ever win a semifinal match.

With tonight's victory, Velocity became the lowest seed to make the League One finals.

The first half at Breese Stevens Field saw action from both sides, though no goals found the back of the net. Spokane's first attempt came in the 13th minute when Andre Lewis took a shot from outside the penalty box that went wide.

Madison's backline was bolstered by Mitch Osmond who thwarted two of Spokane's attacks early in the match. Masango Akale had a breakaway moment in the 38th minute that was challenged by Osmond who sent the ball out of bounds.

The 'Mingos controlled 62% of possession in the first half and had seven shots to Spokane's two.

Spokane came out hungry in the second half, registering seven shots. Velocity had an opportunity to score in the 62nd minute when a corner kick from Derek Waldeck found Marcelo Lage in the box though the shot was knocked away by Bernd Schipmann.

Luis Gil was subbed off in the 60th minute for Josh Dolling. Dolling helped rejuvenate Spokane's attack when he took a shot that went just over the crossbar following a chaotic possession inside the penalty box. Velocity's Ismaila Jome had crossed the ball to Anuar Peláez whose shot was deflected to Dolling who was waiting to take a shot.

Much like the first half, the 'Mingos controlled possession but were unable to find the back of the net. Despite a combined 20 shots between the two sides, regulation ended 0-0, sending the match to extra time.

In the first minute of extra time, Peláez wove the ball through three defenders down the right side, attempting a shot that went wide from just inside the penalty box.

Madison's Christian Chaney took a shot from the near post in the 99th minute that Brooks Thompson was able to deflect to Cameron Miller who cleared it up field. Thompson had two saves on the night to keep Spokane in the match.

Spokane had a final chance to score when, in the 120th minute, Azriel González took Velocity's only on-target shot of the night, sending the ball toward the bottom right corner of the goal that was swept up by Schipmann as extra time came to an end, signaling that a penalty shootout would be necessary to settle the match.

A high stakes penalty shootout was not new for Thompson who won the USL League One Final with North Carolina FC in a penalty shootout last season. His crucial save on the third shot allowed Spokane to outlast the 'Mingos.

"The guys hung in there in a really tight game," Thompson said. "We stayed disciplined and kept focus for 120 minutes. So happy the boys came through on PKs. Made one save and the guys did the rest. Go Spo!"

Devin Boyce took the first shot for the 'Mingos, sending the ball to the bottom right corner. Dolling responded by shooting the ball into the bottom right corner to keep it even. McGlaughlin and Peláez both converted their penalties to make it 2-2.

Thompson made a spectacular dive to the bottom right corner to save the shot from Cherif Dieye. Then González shot bounced in off the top bar to give Spokane the advantage.

Jimmie Villalobos scored the next penalty for the 'Mingos with a shot in the bottom right corner and Lewis kept Velocity ahead with a shot to the right top corner.

Chaney converted his penalty leaving it to Collin Fernandez to decide which side would advance to the final. Fernandez sent his shot to the top left corner to seal the deal and send Spokane to the final in their first season.

Back in Spokane, a standing room only crowd in Flatstick Pub went wild for Spokane's long awaited professional club that is on the cusp of bringing a championship trophy home to Spokane.

"Brooks came up big and we took care of the rest," Fernandez said. "I'm so proud of this team, our staff, the ownership and most importantly our fans and families back home. Without them, we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

Head coach Leigh Veidman expressed gratitude for Spokane fans and pride in the team following the historic match.

"Incredible night for the club, city and community," Veidman said. "It wasn't our best night on the ball and we defended a little more than we would like but that's also credit to an excellent Madison team who are very well coached. The players fought incredibly hard and held their nerve in the moment where it mattered most, which was penalties."

Spokane will face No. 1 Union Omaha in the USL League One finals on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. PST. Omaha defeated No. 4 seeded Greenville Triumph SC 2-1 Saturday afternoon.

