Head Coach Kevin Kerr Steps Down

August 9, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, G.A. - The Macon Mayhem announced on Monday that Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr has resigned due to personal and family reasons.

Kerr was in the middle of his second stint with the Macon Mayhem organization. Coach Kerr served as the team's first head coach from 2015 to 2018 when he amassed a 94-56-18 record including a William B. Coffey Trophy and a President's Cup in 2017. Kevin Kerr rejoined the organization last summer to lead the team during the abbreviated 2020-2021 season which ended with a 32-6-4 record en route to another William B. Coffey Trophy along with SPHL Coach of the Year honors.

"While we are sad to see Kevin [Kerr] leave the Mayhem, we certainly understand and wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter of life," said President Blair Floyd. "Kevin has been a corner stone of the Macon Mayhem from the team's inception in 2014, and we thank him for his service and dedication to the team. We also want to thank him for his leadership during such an unprecedented year and for all the fond memories that he was pivotal in creating."

The Mayhem's search for a new head coach has already begun. "It's never easy trying to replace a coach such as Kevin [Kerr]," said Floyd. "We as an ownership group are committed to the growth and future of the team in Macon. We will be diligent in our search for our next coach to ensure they align with our values and culture of excellence. We expect this process to be completed quickly, and we are looking forward to the future of the Mayhem with excitement and enthusiasm as we know the best is yet to come."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2021

Head Coach Kevin Kerr Steps Down - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.