Head Coach Chris Latham Appoints Assistant Coaches

October 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - With the 2025 Major League Rugby season rapidly approaching, recently appointed Chicago Hounds Head Coach Chris Latham has been hard at work building out his coaching staff. The Hounds announced today the appointment of Latham's assistant coaches in Forwards Coach Todd Dammers and Backs Coach Noel Reid.

Forwards Coach: Todd Dammers

"Todd is a highly knowledgeable and experienced coach across all areas of rugby," stated Latham. "He's coached at all levels of rugby and has a reputation for producing a strong set piece with the ability to develop individual skill sets and install the highest training standards to his players."

The pair previously worked together at South's Rugby Club in Australia. The signing brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Chicago clubhouse, including appointments across club, professional, and international rugby.

Prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Dammers signed on as part of the Samoan national team's coaching staff. He oversaw their lineout and was the team's lead coach in the tackle and collision area.

During his six games with Samoa, the lineout achieved 89% success and consistently disrupted the opposition's set piece, regaining possession on 25% of opponent throw-ins. In the collision area, the Samoans decreased their turnover margin by 20% compared to the previous season. Dammers helped Samoa secure qualification for the 2019 World Cup with these performances.

Dammers' coaching career began in Japan's University league in 2003. He originally signed on with Meiji University as their Forwards Coach before earning promotion to their Interim Head Coaching role. After three successful seasons with Meiji, Dammers returned home to Australia, taking up a position with Nudgee College as their Director of Rugby and Head Coach.

He stayed with Nudgee for four years before signing on as Sydney University's Director of Rugby in 2011. During his time there, the rugby team made the Shute Shield finals in 2011 before winning the competition in 2012. Dammers doubled as the 1st Grade team's Forwards Coach in addition to his Director of Rugby duties.

In between his duties with Nudgee College and Sydney University, Dammers earned his first professional coaching contract. The Ricoh Black Rams, competing in Japan's Top League, signed Dammers as their Forwards and Breakdown coach. He solidified the forward pack into one of the league's best by placing an emphasis on set piece effectiveness.

During his time with the Black Rams, the lineout functioned at 87% effectiveness, the scrum functioned at 91% effectiveness, and improved their defensive standing from ninth in the league to fourth.

In 2015, Brisbane GPS Rugby appointed Dammers as the club's Head Coach. He became the Youngest Winning Coach in 50 years after Brisbane brought home the premiership title. He parlayed that success into a role Head Coach contract with South's Rugby Colts in 2017. Dammers has spent the last six years competing in the Hospitals Cup, helping lead the Colts to their first ever title in 2019.

Backs Coach: Noel Reid

Irishman Noel Reid, an up and coming coach that is well acquainted with Major League Rugby, joins the Hounds after an impressive playing career that included stints with Leinster, Agen, the Leicester Tigers, the London Irish, and the Irish national team.

Reid finished his playing career with the now-defunct Toronto Arrows after making eight appearances for the team during the 2023 season. The Dublin native immediately transitioned into a coaching role and earned the Head Coach position at Markham Irish Rugby Club in Ontario.

In addition to Reid's head coaching duties with Markham, he's been featured on the Rugby Academy's coaching panel since its inception in 2024. Established in 2024, the high performance environment aims to immerse up and coming North American rugby players in a professional setting. Reid ran the Academy's attack and skill sessions.

"We are delighted that Todd and Noel will be joining Chris to round off our coaching staff for 2025," added Hounds CEO and General Manager James English. "Todd brings International coaching experience having worked with Chris in the past with Samoa, and Noel is a rising coach, with huge potential and experience in some of the top club environments in world rugby."

Hounds fans will not have to wait long to see Latham and his assistant coaches in action. With the 2025 season on the horizon, the Season Ticket Renewal Period officially opens on Monday, October 14. 2024 Season Ticket Holders will receive an email with instructions on how to renew their packages for the upcoming season.

Season tickets open to the general public on Monday, November 1st.

