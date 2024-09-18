Haymarket Park Named Leagues "Playing Surface of the Year"

September 18, 2024 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - Haymarket Park has been voted as the American Association's "Playing Surface of the Year" for the 23rd time, the league has announced.

"We're honored and very appreciative to receive the "Playing Surface of the Year" award as it is very rewarding to know that members of our league recognize Haymarket Park as the best playing surface in the American Association and one of the premier fields in all of baseball," stated Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer. "I would like to thank and congratulate Kyle Trewhitt and his staff for their hard work and dedication to assuring the playing surface is in pristine condition year-round."

The 'Dogs have now won the award in all 23 years the organization has played since 2001, and every year since joining the American Association in 2006.

"My staff and I are honored and grateful that our hard work this year is being celebrated with this award," said Trewhitt. "This was only possible with the leadership in place from NEBCO, Charlie Meyer, Shane Tritz and the best Grounds Crew in the country. Our season could not have been as successful without the dedication and efforts from Joseph Boutain, Avery Wischropp, Brenden Gerlach, Garret Appleget, Peyton Hutzel, Trey Mieth, Kohl Tyser, and many others."

Haymarket Park serves as the home field for the Lincoln Saltdogs and the University of Nebraska baseball teams. The total capacity is around 8,500, which includes 4,500 fixed seats and seating for around 4,000 people to sit in the grass berm areas along the 1st and 3rd base lines and the outfield areas. Haymarket Park also boasts a total of 16 luxury suites that provide guests with a climate-controlled area with full catering options to enjoy Saltdogs and Huskers baseball games and a wide array of community events.

Haymarket Park has an array of viable options to accommodate all event needs. The Pepsi Home Run Terrace and Picnic Pavilion serve as great areas for companies looking to show their appreciation for their employees, treat current clients or for entertaining prospective new clients, while also serving as a great opportunity for a night out with family and friends. The Ameritas Fun Zone and Buck Beltzer playground also make Haymarket Park a fan favorite for kids of all ages.

