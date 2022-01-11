Hawks Release New Hospitality Options for 2022

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, the Pioneer Baseball League Southern Division Champions, have released their new hospitality options at Memorial Stadium for the 2022 season. Groups now can choose from two hospitality options, based on time of food service and each with unique offerings.

"Our goal is the give the Treasure Valley sports fan the best experience possible. Making these small, yet important adjustments to our options provides greater opportunity for more groups to experience Hawks baseball. Sharing the revamping of our hospitality options at Memorial Stadium is our first announcement of what we expect to be many this off-season."- Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

Pre-game Ballpark Tailgate ($23 per person)

The Pre-game Ballpark Tailgate menu consists of hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ chicken, potato salad, watermelon, BBQ beans, Pepsi products, water and a dessert. Served from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM (12:30 to 1:30 for 2:00 PM games) on the third base side of Memorial Stadium, the Pre-game Ballpark Tailgate includes $2 Coors Light and wine for adults (during food service); complimentary access to the Kids Zone for children and a fifteen-minute Boise Hawks player appearance (for autographs and pictures). At 6:30 PM, fans must vacate the area to their included Third Base or Home Plate Reserved Seat.

Coors Light Pavilion Deck ($25 per person)

The Coors Light Pavilion Deck menu consists of hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ chicken, potato salad, watermelon, BBQ beans, Pepsi products, water and a dessert. Served from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM (and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM for 2:00 PM games) on the third base side of Memorial Stadium., the Coors Light Pavilion Deck includes $2 Coors Light and wine for adults (during food service) and complimentary access to the Kids Zone for children. Fans can continue to watch the game from the Coors Light Pavilion Deck or relocate to their included General Admission seat.

Both Pre-game Ballpark Tailgate and Coors Light Pavilion Deck outings are available to be reserved (25 person minimum) for all 48 Boise Hawks home games with a 25% deposit at this time. To fill out a group outing request form, visit https://forms.office.com/r/PixriAtMew. For more information, visit BoiseHawks.com.

