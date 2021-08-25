Hawks on Deck, Homestand #8 Preview

BOISE, ID: The first place Boise Hawks return home from their annual two-week Western Idaho Fair road trip, welcoming the Grand Junction Rockies to Memorial Stadium for the final homestand and newly added promotions throughout Fan Appreciation Week.

Wednesday, September 1 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Five Dollar Wednesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $5. Enter code "HOTDOG" as the coupon code on Wednesday to receive the offer.

Pepsi Friends and Family Night, presented by Pepsi; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi Products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.

Wag Along Wednesday; fans are encouraged to bring their dog to every Wednesday home game.

Hop Valley Baseball Bingo; Fans are encouraged to play BINGO along with the Boise Hawks game to win prizes provided by Hop Valley and the Boise Hawks.

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department.

Fan Appreciation Week - Partner Madness; Fans will have the opportunity to win gift cards from select Boise Hawks partners.

Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3sUt2Es

Thursday, September 2 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Molson Coors); Enjoy $2, 16oz. domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department.

Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3yijR1J

Friday, September 3 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Lamb Weston); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Fan Appreciation Week - Boise Hawks Flea Market, Fans can come to the game and purchase previous season's limited edition giveaway items, along with other Hawks memorabilia.

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department.

Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3ki7QnS

Saturday, September 4 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Team Picture Giveaway / Team Autograph Night, Fans will have the opportunity to collect autographs from Boise Hawks players and coaches after the game.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM - 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Jersey Raffle (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); The Hawks will raffle off one game-used home jersey, with all the proceeds being donated to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department.

Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/2Woop9k

Sunday, September 5 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

**Please note, special game start time**

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Idaho Transportation Department); After the game, the Boise Papas Fritas will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Fan Appreciation Week - Money Giveaway; all fans entering the gates will receive an envelope containing an undisclosed amount, ranging from Hawks Bucks (stadium money) to $100 cash.

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Skaug Law, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Sol Cooler Raffle (Molson Coors); Fans can purchase $1 raffle tickets to win a Sol Cooler, all proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank.

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); All Boise Hawks Kids Club members receive a complimentary General Admission ticket.

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department.

Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3gzzbAZ

Monday, September 6 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

**Please note, special game start time**

Gates Open: 12:30 PM First Pitch: 1:15 PM

Feed Your Face Monday (Jimmy John's and Cumulus Radio); Unlimited select concessions items starting from gates open until the end of the 4th inning. Also, enjoy samples from Jimmy John's, Del Taco and Tucanos Brazilian Grill - all included in your ticket price.

Fan Appreciation Week - Post-game Catch on the Field, Fans are invited to have a catch on the field after the game (fans must bring their own balls and gloves).

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department.

Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3DjZ7dq

