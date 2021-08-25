Boise Falls into Early Hole on Only Tuesday Contest of the Season

Idaho Falls, ID - A night after picking up a shutout victory, the Boise Hawks (20-14) saw the runs pile up against them early in a 10-2 loss at the hands of the Idaho Falls Chukars (18-16) on Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field.

It was a positive beginning for the Boise Hawks in the top of the first, who saw Jason Dicochea single, go to third on Wladimir Galindo's two out single to left-center and then score the first run of the night on a Nick Floyd wild pitch to put the Hawks ahead 1-0.

Things would turn sour quickly however, as the Hawks lost the lead in the bottom of the first to a Kona Quiggle two out double down the left field line that unloaded the bases and made it 3-1 Chukars.

Quiggle would strike again in the third, collecting two more RBIs on his second two out double of the night as part of a four run inning for the Chukars, with all the runs crossing with two outs.

Boise would answer back in the fourth by picking up a two out run of their own, beginning the two out rally when Sean Skelly bounced an infield single to short, Tyler Jorgensen then drew a walk and Greg White lined a ball into right field to score Skelly.

That would be the final time the Hawks managed to cross the plate on the night, being blanked for the final five innings of the contest.

Idaho Falls would add two more two out runs in the fifth and finish the night scoring nine of their ten runs with two outs.

The Chukars victory has the weekly series tied at 2-2 with game five of nine scheduled for 7:15 on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field, and Boise planning to start their teenage right hander Matt Gabbert.

