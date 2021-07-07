Hawks on Deck, Homestand #5 Preview

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return home from a six-game road trip, welcoming the Great Falls Voyagers back to Memorial Stadium.

Wednesday, July 14 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Five Dollar Wednesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $5. Enter code "HOTDOG" as the coupon code on Wednesday to receive the offer.

Pepsi Friends and Family Night, presented by Pepsi; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi Products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.

Wag Along Wednesday; fans are encouraged to bring their dog to every Wednesday home game.

Hop Valley Baseball Bingo; Fans are encouraged to play BINGO along with the Boise Hawks game to win prizes provided by Hop Valley and the Boise Hawks.

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/3ACyjnw

Thursday, July 15 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Molson Coors); Enjoy $2, 16oz. domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.

YETI Cooler Raffle (Molson Coors); Fans can purchase $5 raffle tickets to win a YETI Roadster, all proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank.

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/3AOnKhk

Friday, July 16 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Idaho Beef Council); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Idaho Beef Night; Come celebrate all things Idaho Beef at Idaho Beef Night at the Boise Hawks!

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/3wjho60

Saturday, July 17 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Batting Helmet Giveaway (Idaho Central Credit Union); The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Memorial Stadium will receive a replica batting helmet, thanks to Idaho Central Credit Union.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM - 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Jersey Raffle (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); The Hawks will raffle off one game-used home jersey, with all the proceeds being donated to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/3AHvFwW

Sunday, July 18 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 4:30 PM First Pitch: 5:15 PM

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Skaug Law, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); All Boise Hawks Kids Club members receive a complimentary General Admission ticket.

Kids Club Members Post-game Ice Cream Social (Albertsons); All Boise Hawks Kids Club members will have access to a post-game ice cream social.

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/36gC1oW

Monday, July 19 vs. Great Falls Voyagers

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Feed Your Face Monday (Jimmy John's and Cumulus Radio); Unlimited select concessions items starting from gates open until the end of the 4th inning. Also, enjoy samples from Jimmy John's, Del Taco and Tucanos Brazilian Grill - all included in your ticket price.

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/3jSl3VO

