Cubs Purchase Contract of Nevarez from PaddleHeads

Missoula, MT. - Nearing the halfway mark of the 2021 campaign, the first-place PaddleHeads and their dynamic roster have continued to make waves within MLB circles, announcing today they have reached an agreement with the Chicago Cubs to purchase the contract of catcher, Dean Nevarez. The acquisition of Nevarez marks the third PaddleHead to be signed by a Major League organization, and the second from the Chicago Cubs, this season.

A fan-favorite, on and off the field, Nevarez established himself as the PaddleHeads go-to man behind the plate. The 6'0" native of Tijuana, Mexico appeared in 30 games for Missoula. In 104 at-bats, Nevarez posted an average of .317, 25 runs, 11 extra base hits, 6 homeruns, and 19 RBI. Capping off his stint with Missoula in dramatic fashion during the June 30, 9-2 victory against the Boise Falls Hawks, where PaddleHeads fans were treated to a true display of power at the plate as Nevarez went 2-4 with 2 homeruns and 3 RBI.

The Cubs acquisition of Nevarez will mark the catcher's second stint in affiliated baseball (drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 19th round of the 2018 MLB Draft).

"The Cubs acquisition of Nevarez marks our third contract purchased by an MLB organization this season. Since the Pioneer League's restructure to an MLB Partner League, this transaction proves that we are still a player development league, and that baseball has taken note of the quality of athletes who take the field night in, and night out in the PBL." said PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis. "This transaction continues to speak volumes about our Manager, Michael Schlact, our entire player development team, and the championship culture we are trying to create in Missoula. We want to wish the best of luck to Dean and the Cubs organization, they have added an elite player, both on and off the field."

