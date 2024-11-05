Hawks Launch Jersey Design Contest

November 5, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID - The Boise Hawks are excited to announce a jersey design contest that will be open until December 1, 2024.

We are looking for fans of all ages to come up with a military jersey design that you would like to see the Boise Hawks wear at all of their 2025 Wednesday home games, Fourth of July Celebration, and Military Appreciation Night.

The winning design that is chosen will go into production and be worn by the team during the season. Following Military Appreciation Night (date TBA), the jerseys will be auctioned off to fans.

Winner Receives:

Custom jersey of the winning design, with chosen number

Invitation to the jersey unveiling event

Tickets to the first Wednesday Boise Hawks home game when the jerseys are worn (date TBA)

First pitch opportunity

Submissions due by December 1, 2024

All jersey designs must include numbers on the back and can be military, freedom, or red, white & blue theme.

All designs must be submitted by Sunday, December 1, 2024. There is no limit on how many designs each fan can submit. Submissions can be made to boisehawkscr@gmail.com or dropped off at the Boise Hawks Front Office located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N Glenwood St). The creator of the winning jersey design will be contacted by the Boise Hawks.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 5, 2024

Hawks Launch Jersey Design Contest - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.