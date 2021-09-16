Hawks Erase Late Deficit to Force Game 3

September 16, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - Game 2 of the Pioneer League Championship Series came down to the wire on Wednesday night as the Boise Hawks fought to keep their season alive opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. Missoula would lead for the game's first 7 innings and would see their lead grow to 3 going into the bottom of the eighth. Needing 6 outs to bring home a Pioneer League crown, Boise had their backs against the wall. After being held down for much of the night, the Hawks offense would come alive when they needed it most.

Boise would record 5 hits in the bottom of the eighth to take their first lead of the series at 5-4. This lead would also prove to be the final tally. Alejandro Rivero would drive home the tying run on a two-run double in the frame and would later be brought in by Wiladimir Galindo on a double of his own. Missoula would make things interesting in the top of the ninth putting a pair of runners on base but would leave them stranded. The Pioneer League Championship will now be decided by a decisive third game on Thursday night.

The PaddleHeads held the lead in a low scoring affair for much of the night thanks to a pair of home runs.

Dean Nevarez would get Missoula on the board first hitting a towering blast to left in the third inning. With the game tied in the fifth, McClain O'Conner would then put the PaddleHeads back in front on a solo shot of his own to make the score 2-1. Nevarez and O'Conner would both finish 2-for-4.

Despite not receiving a lot of run support, Domingo Pena would make sure the PaddleHeads would stay out in front in 6 fabulous innings in a losing effort. Pena would allow only 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 9. Going back to the regular season, Pena has recorded at least 9 strikeouts in each of his last 3 starts on the mound.

Missoula would see their lead grow to 4-1 in the top of the eighth after singles from Cameron Thompson, and Nevarez set up the offense with runners on at the corners. After a fielder's choice put runners on at second and third, a pair of runs would score on a wild pitch from Conner Dand that gave Missoula the 3-run lead. The margin would prove to not be enough however as the Hawks would find a way to rally in the eighth to keep their season alive.

The 2021 Pioneer League Champion will now be decided by the third and decisive game of the series on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Boise. Both teams will look to cement themselves in Pioneer League history with one more win. Catch every pitch of the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.