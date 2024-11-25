Hawks Announce Annual Winter Glove Drive

November 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced their annual Winter Glove Drive. For each new pair of winter gloves donated, fans will receive a complimentary General Admission ticket for Opening Night 2025 (date TBA).

Starting on Monday, December 2, fans can donate new winter gloves at the Hawks Front Office, located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street). Hawks Front Offices are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Donations can be made through January 10.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.