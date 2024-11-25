Range Riders Announce 2025 Schedule

November 25, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, MT - The Glacier Range Riders and the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) are excited to announce the schedule for the 2025 PBL season. The Range Riders will open their fourth season of play on Tuesday, May 20, with a home game against the Great Falls Voyagers. It will be the two franchises' 72 nd matchup against each other.

Fans can look forward to a dynamic home slate that includes visits from the Oakland Ballers, Billings Mustangs, Missoula Paddleheads, and the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, a relocated version of the defending champion Yolo High Wheelers. The Yuba-Sutter matchup will be especially memorable as they will play at Glacier Bank Park on July 3, which is when the Range Riders will host their Independence Day celebration. In 2024, this highly anticipated event drew a record crowd of 5,373 fans to Glacier Bank Park.

The 2025 schedule delivers just one home series against the rival Missoula Paddleheads. The most recent contest between these teams ended with the Range Riders eliminating the Paddleheads from the 2024 playoffs in destructive fashion, beating them 17 to 3 in Missoula to end their season.

Highlights of the road schedule include a two-week California tour in June, featuring matchups against Yuba-Sutter and the Oakland Ballers. In total, the Range Riders will cover over 6,700 miles on the road in the coming season.

Altogether, the Range Riders will play the Voyagers, Mustangs, Ballers, and Paddleheads 18 times each, 15 times against Yuba-Sutter, and nine games against the Idaho Falls Chukars.

The Range Riders final home game of the regular season will take place on a Sunday for the first time in the organization's history on August 31, against Great Falls. The PBL regular season will conclude with the team on the road to play the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday, September 7.

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana. Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their fourth season of play in May. To learn about the team, visit GoRangeRiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 25, 2024

Range Riders Announce 2025 Schedule - Glacier Range Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.