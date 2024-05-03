Hawkins Strikes Again in 2-1 Walleye Overtime Win

May 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TOLEDO - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wheeling Nailers 2-1 in overtime on Friday night at the Huntington Center.

What Happened:

Brandon Hawkins came through again with the game-winning overtime goal to give the Walleye a 1-0 series advantage.

John Lethemon covered the crease for the Walleye. Jacob Graves and Riley McCourt patrolled the blue line while Hawkins, Trenton Bliss and Mitch Lewandowski led the Walleye attack.

Jaxon Castor split the iron for the visiting Nailers. Davis Bunz and Justin Lee manned the defense while Tanner Laderoute, David Jankowski and Jordan Frasca filled out the Wheeling front.

A back-and-forth first period saw a lot of physical hockey, but no goals. The Walleye were outshot 6-8 in the period.

The Nailers broke the scoreless tie at 12:23 of the second when Jordan Martel and Justin Addamo took a two-on-goal breakaway to the net. Martel snuck the puck through Lethemon while Addamo picked up the solo assist on the icebreaker.

That wrapped the second period with the Walleye trailing the Nailers 1-0. Toledo was outshot 6-11 in the period and 12-19 through two periods.

The Walleye evened the score at 14:40 of the third when Mitch Lewandowski lit the lamp. Matt Anderson added a solo assist to the equalizer.

That wrapped the third frame with the Walleye and Nailers tied at 1-1, meaning there was overtime to be played. Toledo outshot Wheeling a stifling 17-2 in the period and 29-21 in regulation.

The Walleye got it done in overtime when Hawkins binned the game-winner at 10:51. Bliss and Anderson added assists to the game-winner.

The horns sounded with the Toledo Walleye outlasting the Wheeling Nailers in a 2-1 overtime win. Toledo outshot Wheeling 6-3 in overtime and 35-24 overall.

The game-winner by Hawkins made him the first Walleye player with two overtime goals in the same playoff run, as well as a record 13 shots on goal in a playoff game.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Brandon Hawkins (GWG/OT) - TOL

Mitch Lewandowski (1G) - TOL

Jordan Martel (1G) - WHL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye remain at home in the Huntington Center for game two of the Central Division Finals against the Wheeling Nailers, tomorrow, Saturday, May 4, 2024, with puck drop coming at 7:15 pm ET.

