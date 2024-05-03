ECHL Transactions - May 3
May 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 3, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Mac Welsher, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Blake, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve
Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve
Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Garret Sparks, G activated from reserve
Add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
