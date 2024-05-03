ECHL Transactions - May 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 3, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Mac Welsher, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Blake, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Garret Sparks, G activated from reserve

Add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

