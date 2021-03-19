Havoc Win Shootout in Macon

The Huntsville Havoc faced the Macon Mayhem on the road Friday night. The Havoc gained an early lead due in part to Tommy Besinger. After three unanswered goals by the Havoc, the Mayhem rallied back scoring three times in the third period. After a scoreless overtime, the teams faced off in a shootout. Max Milosek allowed zero goals in seven rounds with Tyler Piacentini ending the game with his second goal of the match.

The Havoc return to action Saturday night at Macon.

