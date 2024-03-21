Havoc Sign Gervais

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of defenseman Jeremy Gervais.

Gervais, 25, played four years of collegiate hockey at Lake Superior State University. He appeared in 51 games across four years, recording 7 points. Before his collegiate career, Gervais played in the AJHL for the Bonnyville Pontiacs. Over two seasons Gervais scored 15 goals and tallied 61 assists. Gervais also had a stint in the BCHL where he appeared in 21 games for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

"We are excited to be bringing in Jeremy." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "He is an offensive defenseman that can move the puck well from the backend."

In a corresponding move, the Havoc released forward Jamie Bucell and activated forward Carter Cowlthorp off IR.

