Havoc Sell out 14th Straight and Secure Playoff Berth

March 14, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc matched up against the Evansville Thunderbolts for the final time Friday and Saturday night, completing the weekend sweep. With two sold-out crowds, the Havoc extended their streak to 14 consecutive sellouts, showcasing the undying support of their fans. Over $41,000 was raised by the Havoc on Saturday night for the PICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children through an auction of specialty HCFC jerseys.

In Friday's game, Evansville grabbed the early lead before goals from Dylan Stewart, Alex Kielczewski, Eric Henderson, and David Thomson propelled the Havoc to a 4-1 lead going into the first intermission. Despite a lone goal from Evansville in the second period, the Havoc maintained their lead heading into the final period. Evansville pulled within one goal less than 30 seconds into the third, but Dylan Stewart's second goal of the night secured the victory for the Havoc.

Saturday night's game saw Craig McCabe open the scoring with his second goal of the season. The Havoc would keep a 1-0 lead heading into the third period before Doug Elgstam doubled the lead early. Phil Elgstam would seal the win with a powerplay goal.

With two hard-fought wins over the weekend, the Havoc secured a playoff berth. Mike Robinson delivered an impressive performance, earning his first shutout of the season on Saturday night, further solidifying the team's position as a playoff contender.

"Reaching 14 consecutive sellouts is an incredible milestone for our organization", said General Manager Glenn Detulleo, "It speaks volumes about the passion and loyalty of our fans, and we hope to keep the sellout streak alive for our final games of the season."

The Havoc will be home for a two-game weekend on March 22nd and 23rd before Military Night on April 5th.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.