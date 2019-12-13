Havoc Come Back from 2-Goal Deficit at Fayetteville

December 13, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc (10-7-1) came back from another slow start on the road Friday night, beating the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-3 in overtime. After a scoreless first period, both teams tallied early goals in the second. The Marksmen scored the first two goals within the first 5:14 of the period before Shawn Bates answered for the Havoc at the 6:06 mark. Fayetteville went on to score the last goal of the period just before the 10-minute media timeout. Huntsville mounted a comeback in the final period of regulation with a goal from John Schiavo early in the period and the game tying goal from Alec Brandrup with :08 seconds remaining. Peter Sikalis played hero for the night, scoring the overtime game-winning goal a minute and half into overtime. Tonight's game marked the sixth overtime game of the season for Huntsville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.