Havoc Come Back from 2-Goal Deficit at Fayetteville
December 13, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc (10-7-1) came back from another slow start on the road Friday night, beating the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-3 in overtime. After a scoreless first period, both teams tallied early goals in the second. The Marksmen scored the first two goals within the first 5:14 of the period before Shawn Bates answered for the Havoc at the 6:06 mark. Fayetteville went on to score the last goal of the period just before the 10-minute media timeout. Huntsville mounted a comeback in the final period of regulation with a goal from John Schiavo early in the period and the game tying goal from Alec Brandrup with :08 seconds remaining. Peter Sikalis played hero for the night, scoring the overtime game-winning goal a minute and half into overtime. Tonight's game marked the sixth overtime game of the season for Huntsville.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2019
- Havoc Come Back from 2-Goal Deficit at Fayetteville - Huntsville Havoc
- Mayhem Weather the Storm to Snap Skid - Macon Mayhem
- Bulls Drop Game 1 to Ice Flyers - Birmingham Bulls
- Late-Game Huntsville Heroics Lead Havoc to Comeback Victory - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Quad City Storm (Game 17) - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.