Bulls Drop Game 1 to Ice Flyers

December 13, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - Birmingham falls the Pensacola Ice Flyers 7-2 at home in Pelham.

Notable players for Birmingham were Toni Lampo with 1 goal and 1 assist and Shayne Morrissey both 2 assists.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday December 14, 2019

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

---

Sunday December 15, 2019

Quad City Storm

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

Sunday December 15, 2019

