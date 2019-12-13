Bulls Drop Game 1 to Ice Flyers
December 13, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham falls the Pensacola Ice Flyers 7-2 at home in Pelham.
Notable players for Birmingham were Toni Lampo with 1 goal and 1 assist and Shayne Morrissey both 2 assists.
VIEW GAME STATS
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday December 14, 2019
Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:00pm cst
---
Sunday December 15, 2019
Quad City Storm
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
3:00pm cst70cc843dd4aad7b7721&afl=1
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2019
- Mayhem Weather the Storm to Snap Skid - Macon Mayhem
- Bulls Drop Game 1 to Ice Flyers - Birmingham Bulls
- Late-Game Huntsville Heroics Lead Havoc to Comeback Victory - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Quad City Storm (Game 17) - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Drop Game 1 to Ice Flyers
- Bulls Defeat Roanoke on the Road
- Bulls Lose Close Game in Pelham
- Bulls Come up Short in Huntsville
- FPHL MVP Signs with Birmingham