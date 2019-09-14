NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Havoc Announce Preseason Slate

September 14, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release

HUNTSVILLE - For the second consecutive season, the Huntsville Havoc will be playing a home-and-home preseason series with the Knoxville Ice Bears, the team announced Friday.

The Havoc will travel to Knoxville for a matchup on Friday, October 11th, before returning to Huntsville as the same teams will face-off at the Benton H. Wilcoxon IcePlex at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th.

Ticket information for the game at the IcePlex will be announced in the coming weeks.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

