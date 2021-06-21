NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Havoc Announce Dryland Camp

June 21, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release


Come join the Havoc for our Dryland Hockey Camp! Boys and girls from ages 8 to 15 can learn the skills of the game from the Havoc coaching staff. The camp will be hosted at the Von Braun Center on the arena floor July 12-16. Registration is $150 and includes a jersey and tickets.

*A payment link will be emailed to you upon registration.

