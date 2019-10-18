Haunted House Opens Tonight: Come Experience the Nightmare at the Ballpark

In partnership with the Big Sky High School Drama Department, the Missoula Osprey are thrilled for opening night of "Nightmare at the Ballpark."

For just $10 a ticket, guests are invited to tour the transformed Ogren Park Allegiance Field Clubhouses and experience 10 scenes that will be sure to leave you feeling haunted!

Along side Missoula Osprey staff, the BSHS Drama Department has played an integral part in set design, creativity, and will participate as actors in the Haunted House's scenes. Be sure to come early and often to support these kids and all of their hard work.

Candy + Popcorn + Chips + Cider + Hot Chocolate + Coffee + Soda All available at the concession window!

Tickets available by calling 406-543-3300 or stopping by the MSO Hub Box Office during regular business hours, and at the Stadium Box Office from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm during each event.

