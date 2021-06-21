Hat Tricks Welcome Chad Oklin-Jolin as New Director of Media Relations, Broadcaster

June 21, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks have hired another new voice for the 2021-22 season. Along with Josh Starr, the Hat Tricks are thrilled to welcome Chad Oklin-Jolin to the organization. Oklin-Jolin will serve as the Director of Media Relations and Play-by-Play broadcaster. Additionally, he will handle all of the media relations and public relations responsibilities for the FPHL, NAHL, and NA3HL teams for the 2021-22 season.

Oklin-Jolin is a 2020 graduate of San Jose State University with a Masters degree in Mass Communication and a Bachelor's degree in Radio, TV, and Film. The Santa Cruz, California native will arrive in Danbury after seven years on the San Jose State Campus.

While in San Jose, he spent seven seasons as a broadcaster for San Jose State's student radio station, 90.5 KSJS, culminating in a three-year stint as program director. In that role, he directly oversaw 150 members of the station.

Oklin-Jolin also spent three seasons as a media relations assistant for the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

"I loved my time in San Jose, I met people and forged relationships that will last a lifetime," said Oklin-Jolin. "I am beyond happy and privileged in this opportunity to do work I love in a community as fantastic as Danbury."

Oklin-Jolin will work in concert with Director of Communications Josh Starr to fill the role of Former Director of Communications Casey Bryant, who left the Hat Tricks for the Vermillion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Oklin-Jolin will arrive in Danbury in early July and will also serve a role in the ticketing department for the Hat Tricks.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.