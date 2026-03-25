Hat Tricks Roll Past Titans 4-1, Strengthen Playoff Position

Published on March 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks delivered one of their most complete performances of the season, riding a balanced offensive attack and stellar goaltending to a 4-1 victory over the Titans.

Rhys Medved, Matt Shpungin, Matt Dabrowski, and Deimantas Sulinskas each found the back of the net, while Jon Dukaric was sharp between the pipes, stopping 27 of 28 shots to secure the win.

With the result, Danbury clinches the season series against New Jersey, taking four of six meetings, while also strengthening its grip on a playoff position as the regular season winds down.

Medved got the Hat Tricks on the board 8:40 into the opening period, wiring a slap shot from the near-side faceoff circle past Titans goaltender Andrew Bely, low glove side, for his third goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

The game turned decisively in the second period, when Danbury struck twice in a span of just 17 seconds.

First, with 7:20 remaining in the middle frame, Ryan Lukko circled the top of the zone and fired a shot that was redirected by Shpungin past Bely. The goal was Shpungin's team-leading 22nd of the season and extended the lead to 2-0.

Moments later, Dabrowski capitalized on a rebound in the slot-after nearly scoring earlier on a breakaway-burying his eighth of the season to push the advantage to 3-0.

New Jersey spoiled Dukaric's shutout bid with 3:17 remaining, as Owen Leahy converted on a shorthanded opportunity to make it 3-1.

The Hat Tricks responded in the closing seconds, as Sulinskas powered his way to the net and finished with just 13 seconds remaining to seal the 4-1 final and notch his second goal of the season.

Bely made 31 saves on 35 shots in the loss. Click HERE for the complete box score.

With their final road game complete, the Hat Tricks now turn their attention to the out-of-town scoreboard before returning home next weekend, knowing they've put themselves in a strong position in the playoff race.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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