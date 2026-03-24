Hat Tricks Face Must-Win Road Test against Titans in Playoff Push

Published on March 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road tonight for their final regular season road game, traveling to the New Jersey Titans for a crucial matchup at Middletown Sports Complex. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.

With the Titans already having clinched a spot in the Robertson Cup Playoffs, the urgency falls squarely on Danbury. The Hat Tricks currently hold a slim two-point lead over the Johnstown Tomahawks for the sixth and final playoff spot, but Johnstown will have two games in hand following tonight-making every point critical.

Danbury will be off this upcoming weekend before returning home April 3 and 4 to host the Maryland Black Bears, adding even more importance to tonight's result.

The road has been a challenge for the Hat Tricks this season, with just seven wins in 27 games away from home.

Titans vs. Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury has had success in the season series, winning three of the five meetings and outscoring New Jersey 14-11. Two of those victories came at home, with one on the road in Middletown. The most recent matchup came on February 25 at Danbury Ice Arena, where the Hat Tricks earned a 4-2 win.

For New Jersey, Owen Leahy (3 goals, 2 assists) and Skogan Schrott (3 goals, 2 assists) lead the way with five points apiece against Danbury. The Titans are 3-for-20 (15%) on the power play in the season series, while their goaltenders have combined for a 2.22 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage with no shutouts.

Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with three points (1 goal, 2 assists) against his former team, while Brendan Boring, Gavin Burke, Peter Freel, and Matt Shpungin have each scored two goals against New Jersey. Danbury is 2-for-23 (9%) on the man advantage in the matchup. Hat Tricks netminders have posted a 1.81 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage with no shutouts.

Titans Overview

New Jersey enters play in third place in the East Division with a 30-21-2-3 record, totaling 65 points (13th in the league). They are coming off a road sweep of the Rochester Jr. Americans, winning 4-2 and 5-4, and have won two straight, four of their last five, and six of their past ten games.

The Titans have scored 169 goals (19th in the league) and allowed 168 (17th). Their power play operates at 18.26% (23rd), while their penalty kill sits at 79.08% (17th). They have recorded 40 power-play goals (19th) and four shorthanded goals (27th), while allowing 13 shorthanded goals (2nd most in the league).

Schrott leads the Titans with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) and also tops the team in goals and penalty minutes (135). Jonathan Lanzia holds a team-best +24 rating. Nikolas Doumas, Leahy, and Schrott each have three game-winning goals.

In net, New Jersey goaltenders have combined for a 2.76 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage with three shutouts. Andrew Bely leads the team with six wins (including one against Danbury), while Tyler Rounds owns a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the night in sixth place in the East Division with a 25-24-4-3 record for 57 points (21st in the league). The Hat Tricks are coming off a split against the Northeast Generals, winning 4-1 before falling 6-2. They have won one of their last five games and four of their last ten.

The Hat Tricks have scored 172 goals (17th) and allowed 182 (21st). Their power play is converting at 17.48% (27th), while their penalty kill ranks 13th at 80.54%. Danbury has 36 power-play goals (25th) and six shorthanded goals (20th), while allowing five shorthanded goals (27th).

Elkie leads the team with 56 points (18 goals, 38 assists), while Shpungin paces the team with 21 goals. Ludovik Gauvin has a team-high four game-winning goals. Gavin O'Hara leads in plus/minus at +16 and penalty minutes with 139.

In goal, Danbury netminders have combined for a 3.03 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage with five shutouts. Jon Dukaric leads the team with 20 wins and a .910 save percentage, while Luke Brassil holds a team-best 2.72 goals-against average.

With the postseason race tightening and little margin for error, tonight presents a critical opportunity for the Hat Tricks to take control of their playoff fate.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

Hat Tricks Face Must-Win Road Test against Titans in Playoff Push - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

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