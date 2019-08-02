Hat Tricks Invite Five Players to Training Camp

The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) are proud to announce that they have invited 5 players to Training Camp, beginning October 14th. The Danbury Hat Tricks, along with the Huntsville Havoc and Fayeteville Marksmen, of the Southern Professional Hockey League, worked together to host a three team Free Agent Camp that led to 10 players being invited to training camp in either the SPHL or FPHL. Head Coach Bill McCreary is proud to announce that forwards, Adam Howey, Artem Efimov-Barakov, Kendall Bolen-Porter and Bobby Sokol, along with goaltender Bradley Neal have been invited to Training Camp.

Adam Howey, from Orland Park, Illinois played three years at Illinois State University and was an Assistant Captain during the 18/19 season.

Artem Efimov-Barakov, from Moskva Russia, played 4 years of NCAA Division III hockey at Southern New Hampshire and was named to the 15/16 All-Rookie Team, 18/19 All Championship Team and was a NE10 Champion.

Kendall Bolen-Porter, from St. Paul, MN, played four years of NCAA Division III Hockey at Finlandia University. Kendall possess elite skating ability and a willingness to compete.

Bobby Sokol, from Belle Vernon, PA, played last season for EC Harzer Falken in Germany. Prior to starting his pro career in Europe, Bobby played four years of NCAA Division III Hockey at Hobart College.

Bradley Neal, a goaltender from Naperville, Ill, just completed four years at Aurora University where he competed at the ACHA Div. II level. Bradley's best season came in the 17/18 season where he posted a .956 sv%.

Don't miss a minute of the actions as your Danbury Hat Tricks begin training camp on October 14th. This event will be open to the public. Players interested in attending the Danbury Hat Tricks Tryout Camp can fill out a form on the team website at www.danburyhattricks.com. The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes a lifetime rate, complimentary parking, and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage.

For further information on the team, check out www.danburyhattricks.com or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

