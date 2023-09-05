Hat Tricks' Inaugural End of Summer Mini Golf Tournament Tomorrow

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (NAHL) are hosting their inaugural Charity Golf Scramble this Sunday, Sept. 10 between 1 and 6 p.m., sponsored by Restauri Homes, Game Time Styles, and the Western Junior Colonials.

The Scramble will take place at Sunset Hill Golf Club in Brookfield (13 Sunset Hill Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804).

This event includes nine holes of golf, dinner, lawn games, and a meet-and-greet with the Hat Tricks' NAHL team. There will also be Hat Tricks apparel and swag awarded to the winners of the Scramble.

All are welcome, even if you are not playing golf!

To register contact Kyle Gonzalez at 909-248-6956.

