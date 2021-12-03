Hat Tricks Drop Tight Contest

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks of the NAHL returned home on Thursday for a late game against the Johnstown Tomahawks. The Hat Tricks went up early but eventually succumbed to pressure from the Tomahawks and fell 3-2.

Jazz Krivtsov (7) lit the lamp for Danbury in the first period on a power-play after a heads-up play by Joshua Burke to give the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead. But the Tomahawks would answer back immediately with a goal of their own when Jacob Badal (8) lit the lamp to tie the game up.

"For the most part we played our game," commented head coach Billy McCreary. "We did that for most of the 60 minutes tonight and when we do that we are a tough team to play against."

The game would stay tied until there were just over ten minutes remaining in the third when Jake Black (17) scored to give Johnstown a 2-1 lead. The goal from Black moved him into a tie for second place in the NAHL for goals.

Jacob Badal would net a second goal to give the Tomahawks a 3-1 lead before Mike Salandra (7) buried a slot-shot only 20 seconds later to cut the score to 3-2.

Despite a late flurry from Danbury, Johnstown held on to win by a 3-2 final score.

The Hat Tricks are back in action tomorrow against the same Tomahawks with a 3 p.m. start. You can buy tickets on our website or at the front gate of Danbury Arena. If you can't make it out to the game, make sure to follow along with all the action live via HockeyTV or online via our social media channels.

