Hat Trick: 2024 USL Championship Final Preview
November 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
The grand finale of the 2024 season is here. Join Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Sarah Kate Kilby as they preview the USL Championship Final between Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Rhode Island FC!
Tune in to the match on Saturday, November 23 at 12 PM ET on CBS, TUDN and SiriusXM.
