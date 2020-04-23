Hart, League's Top Rookie, Re-Signs with Birds

(Sioux Falls Canaries, Credit: Erin Bormett / Sioux Falls Canaries) Sioux Falls Canaries outfielder Mike Hart(Sioux Falls Canaries, Credit: Erin Bormett / Sioux Falls Canaries)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - One of the Sioux Falls Canaries' most exciting players is back with the team for the 2020 season.

Reigning American Association Rookie of the Year Mike Hart has re-signed with the Canaries, the club announced Thursday.

"I love Sioux Falls; I love the fan base," Hart said. "It's been a second home for two years, and I'm glad to be back."

Hart is coming off an outstanding 2019, hitting .297/.386/.491 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. Hart knocked 17 doubles and scored 42 runs despite only playing 78 games due to a hamstring injury in July. Hart made his presence known in the field as well, suiting up at all three outfield spots as well as catcher.

2019 was Hart's second season with the Birds, still classified as a rookie under American Association rules. Hart was the first Canary in the American Association era to receive a Rookie of the Year honor, and the first Bird to do so in any league since 2002.

Hart first signed with the Canaries in 2018, a year after finishing his career at the University of Massachusetts. His athleticism and versatility won him a roster spot out of spring training.

Hart would impress in his first year with Sioux Falls, leading the Canaries with a .309 batting average.

The Lowell native owns a .293/.390/.418 career slash line at UMass, where he served as a team captain his senior year.

