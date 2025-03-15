Sports stats



MASL Harrisburg Heat

Harrisburg Heat vs. Utica City FC - 3.16.25

March 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Harrisburg Heat YouTube Video


Harrisburg Heat takes on Utica City FC LIVE from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.
Check out the Harrisburg Heat Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Harrisburg Heat Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central