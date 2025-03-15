Outlaws Top Sidekicks

Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks faced the Texas Outlaws for the sixth and final time this season, with the season series standing at 3-2 in favor of the Sidekicks entering the match.

The Sidekicks opened the scoring four minutes into the first quarter with a goal from Albert Rodriguez. Just two minutes later, David Texeira extended the lead to 2-0. The Outlaws quickly responded, as Steven Chavez found the back of the net, followed shortly by a goal from Tyler Bagley to tie the game at 2-2.

Early in the second quarter, the Sidekicks regained the lead thanks to a goal from Nestor Hernandez. Despite both teams generating scoring opportunities, the remainder of the quarter remained scoreless, sending the game into halftime with the Sidekicks leading 3-2.

The Outlaws came out strong in the second half, equalizing just two minutes into the third quarter with a goal from Daniel Torrealba. Moments later, Chavez struck again, giving the Outlaws their first lead of the match. The Sidekicks responded quickly, as Moises Hernandez leveled the score at 4-4, setting the stage for a dramatic final quarter.

In the fourth, Chavez completed his hat trick with two crucial goals, pushing the Outlaws ahead 5-3. In the closing minutes, Felipe Silva brought the Sidekicks within one, but they were unable to find the equalizer, resulting in a 5-4 defeat.

The Sidekicks are back at home on Tuesday, March 25 for Bitcoin Night presented by the Texas Blockchain Council. The Sidekicks will host the St. Louis Ambush for the first time this season, as the last two meetings were in St. Louis. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

