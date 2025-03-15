Chihuahua Routs Sockers

CHIHUAHUA, MX - The Chihuahua Savage (18-4-0, 52) used five first-period goals and then cruised to defeat the San Diego Sockers (17-4-0, 48) 12-2 on Friday night at Corner Sport Arena to remain in first place and move four points clear of the second-place visitors.

Chihiuahua opened the game with an offensive onslaught and took advantage of three San Diego defensive lapses for early goals at 1:32, 2.44, and 3:24 of the first period. The Sockers started former Savage goalkeeper Berna Valdovinos, and the defense never looked comfortable in front of him. Jose Gilberto Lopez, Pedro Castaneda, and Hugo Puentes tallied unassisted goals for a 3-0 Chihuahua lead. At 5:36, Jesus Penalver's shot passed Valdovinos on the short side to extend Chihuahua's lead to 4-0. Miguel Angel Diaz notched a score off an assist from Jorge Leal at 8:31 for a 5-0 advantage. San Diego slowed down the Savage attack for the remainder of the quarter. The five goals were the most given up by the Sockers in a quarter this season and the first time they have given up five consecutive scores to an opponent.

The second period started better for San Diego when Luis "Peewee" Ortega, who returned from an injury, collected a Tavoy Morgan pass and found the upper left corner with his laser shot at 5:57 to cut into the Savage lead 5-1. For Morgan, the assist gives him an 18-game point streak. However, the momentum was short-lived as Roberto Escalante tallied a marker from Jaime Alejandro Romero at 9:04. Ortega surprised again with a score from the top of the arc for his brace. Sockers2 call-up Irvin Mojica provided the helper at 12:45.

After halftime, San Diego settled down and played much better, but Chihuahua added two more to their total with a Carlos Hernandez goal from Angel Diaz at 11:30 and a Gilberto Lopez power-play marker at 14:12. The quarter ended with Chihuahua in command 8-2.

The Savage did not stop scoring in the fourth with two goals from Jaime Alejandro Romero and individual tallies by Pedro Castaneda and Puentes. The match mercifully ended 12-2.

San Diego returns to Frontwave Arena for the final two home games of the 2024/25 campaign. The Sockers will host the Empire Strykers on Saturday, March 22, 7:05pm for Hispanic Heritage Night. The Tacoma Stars visit on Sunday, March 30, 6:05pm for Fan Appreciation Night. Individual, group, mini-plan, and $75 Family Four-Pack tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

