Kraig Chiles Announces Retirement at the End of Season

Published on December 10, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

OCEANSIDE, CA - San Diego Sockers captain Kraig Chiles made it official on Tuesday evening, announcing his final season and impending retirement to the crowd at the annual Sockers Season Ticket Member Event inside Frontwave Arena. The all-time leading goal scorer in Sockers history, Chiles is in his 17th and final season as an active player, seeking a seventh career championship as a capstone to his Hall of Fame career.

"This is definitely my last season, and it's been a great journey," said Chiles. "To be a rookie and now to be a veteran is something that I will cherish forever. I still feel I can add a little bit to this championship-caliber group. Hopefully, we can grab the Cup, and I can ride into the sunset."

Chiles, 41, came to the Sockers organization in time for its 2009-10 restart, heading indoors after a season in MLS with Chivas USA, following up a decorated career as the striker at San Diego State University. As a young player, he helped lead the Sockers to four consecutive PASL championships, winning three straight league MVP awards along the way. In 2012-13 Chiles set new PASL records for goals (56) and points (72). In 2016-17, he surpassed Sockers legend Branko Segota (298) as the all-time goal-scoring leader. Chiles' game-winning assist in the final minute of the Knockout Game in 2021 helped lead the Sockers to their first MASL Ron Newman Cup championship. The following season in 2021-22, Chiles was named Ron Newman Cup Playoff MVP, netting the game-winning goal in Match Two of the Finals against Florida and leading the club with nine goals and 14 points in seven playoff starts. In 2024-25, Chiles crossed the 500-career goal mark, while scoring 24 goals in 21 regular-season matches. For his career, Kraig has scored 20+ goals in 15 consecutive full seasons (omitting the 10-game 2021 COVID season) and holds the San Diego all-time records with 505 goals and 742 points. He enters his final season as an active player with his name all over the MASL league record books, ranking third all-time in goals (302) and fourth all-time in points (464). He also ranks fourth all-time in MASL shots taken (979), and with 162 MASL assists is two assists away from moving into the top six in that category as well.

The Sockers will honor Chiles with a bobblehead giveaway during Alumni Night on February 7, 2026 at Frontwave Arena. The club is on the road this week in the Inland Empire, but returns to action after the holiday break on Tuesday, December 30, against the Tacoma Stars. Single-match tickets are available for sale now for the 7:00pm kickoff by visiting sdsockers.com or frontwavearena.com.







