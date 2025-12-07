San Diego Sockers Match Preview vs Milwaukee

December 6, 2025

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers-presented by Kaiser Permanente-conclude their season-opening two-match Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) homestand by hosting the Milwaukee Wave on Sunday, December 7 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. The match is set for a 3:00pm kickoff Pacific Time and will be telecast on MASL TV on YouTube. International fans can follow the action on Sportworld or the Unbeaten Network.

The Sockers (0-0-1, 1 point) are the winningest franchise in indoor history, with sixteen championships, including six in the modern era (2009-present). The Sockers posted a 20-4 campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing two points behind the Chihuahua Savage in the race for the MASL Supporters Shield. It was the club's third 20+ win season in the 2020s, having posted a 22-2 record in 2022-23, and a 23-0-1 mark in 2021-22. With a perfect 15-0 record at the new Frontwave Arena in its first season of play (regular season and playoffs combined), the Sockers advanced to the Ron Newman Cup Finals, where they fell to Chihuahua in three games, losing twice in Mexico. It was the first time in modern Sockers history the club reached a Final but failed to secure the championship. In the subsequent offseason, the Savage left the league, guaranteeing a new champion for 2025-26.

San Diego will be looking to rebound after taking the first loss ever at their new arena, a 5-4 (OT) setback at the hands of the Empire Strykers on November 28. Taylor Bond scored a brace for the Sockers, and behind Charlie Gonzalez's goal, San Diego found a 4-3 lead in the fourth quarter. However, San Diego conceded the equalizer with 2:23 remaining on the clock. Mounir Alami's flying header 1:14 into overtime found the back of the net, finishing a brilliant running service from Empire goalkeeper Brian Orozco. It was the first win for the Strykers against the Sockers since 2023, snapping a fifteen-match (regular season and postseason) losing streak against San Diego.

The Sockers and Milwaukee Wave represent indoor soccer royalty, with a combined 23 championships between the two franchises. Sunday's match is the first of two between the clubs this season. San Diego will travel to Milwaukee on January 17 to conclude the regular season series. The Wave and Sockers only played once last season, with San Diego emerging victorious 5-3 at Frontwave Arena on February 22. In the twelve-year history of the MASL, the Sockers have a 9-5 record against the Wave.

The seven-time champion Wave play their season opener Sunday against San Diego. The club went 14-8-2 with a +33 goal differential in the 2024-25 campaign, earning the fifth seed in the playoffs. Milwaukee upset Kansas City 11-7 in the opening round of the Ron Newman Cup playoffs before losing a 7-6 overtime heartbreaker to the eventual champions, Chihuahua. During the offseason, longtime head coach Guiliano Oliviero parted ways with the Wave, and Milwaukee announced 41-year-old assistant coach Marcio Leite as his replacement. Milwaukee continues to lean on veterans Ian Bennett (42) and Max Ferdinand (39), but the club was led in scoring by midfielder Alex Sanchez with (27-21=48) points. Goalkeeper William Banahene led the MASL with 14 wins while posting a 5.35 GAA and .705 SV%.

