Sockers Acquire Gueye from Strykers

Published on December 1, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









Defender Moustafa "Momo" Gueye with the Empire Strykers (left)

(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Ryan Young) Defender Moustafa "Momo" Gueye with the Empire Strykers (left)(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Ryan Young)

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced the acquisition of defender Moustafa "Momo" Gueye from the Empire Strykers, in exchange for cash considerations. Gueye is added to the Sockers' active roster for the 2025-26 season.

"We have seen what 'Momo' can do playing against us, and we're looking forward to what he can do for us," said Sockers general manager Chiky Luna.

Gueye, a 29-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Senegal, enters his fifth season in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). He played from 2021-25 for the Ontario Fury/Empire Strykers. After being selected sparingly as a forward in his first two seasons, Gueye converted to defender in 2023-24 and had his career-best campaign, starting 23 matches and scoring (7-11=18) points with 26 blocked shots. Gueye was held to 13 matches played in 2024-25, scoring (1-3=4) points from the back line with seven blocked shots.

"Momo" brings size (6'2"), speed, and positional versatility to the Sockers, able to step into the defensive lines, or to serve as a defensive running forward. Born in Dakar, Senegal, Gueye's family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where he attended Pike High School and Ancilla College, before transferring to Marymount California University in Palos Verdes, California. He has previously been selected for appearances with the United States Arena Soccer National Team.

The Sockers continue their 2025-26 MASL schedule with a matinee match on Sunday, December 7, against the Milwaukee Wave, a 3:00pm kickoff at Frontwave Arena. Single-match and season tickets are available now at frontwavearena.com and sdsockers.com.

Images from this story







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.